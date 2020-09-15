“The smuggled gold indeed arrived inside a diplomatic baggage” ; V Muraleedharan claims

NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry dismissed Deputy Minister for External Affairs , V Muraleedharan’s statement on the sensational piracy.The Deputy Ministry from Finance Ministry stated that the smuggled gold definitely arrived inside a diplomatic baggage and not private luggage.

The baggage was distinct for an employee of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister clarified stating that, investigations are progressing at good pace. 16 people have been arrested so far in the case of whom, one person has high-level contacts, the minister said. He was responding to a question put up by NK Premachandran, Anto Antony and Dean Kuriyakose.

For long into the scam, V Muraleedharan made appearances claiming the smuggled gold at the airport was private and not diplomatic.Not so coincidentally, BJP channel head, Anil Nambiar had asked the key criminal to deny the baggage was a diplomatic one, soon after it was it was seized by Customs officials on 5 July.