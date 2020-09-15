“US Immigration” Detention Centre Performed ‘Uterus removal Surgery’ !!!

Georgia ; An immigration detention centre in US performed hysterectomies (a surgery in which part or all of the uterus is removed) on women, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and teared medical records, Dawn Wooten, a nurse stated. Wooten added that she was dismissed when she spoke out. “I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp,” a detainee said.

Information about the operations emerged when a nurse spoke out against the Irwin County Detention Centre in Georgia, where she was employed for three years. Dawn Wooten claimed the facility underreported Covid-19 cases, ignored medical complaints, and refused to test symptomatic detainees, among other dangerous practices.A complaint filed on her behalf said that evidence raised “red flags regarding the rate at which hysterectomies are performed on immigrant women under ICE custody” at the centre.

The detained women told her that they did not fully understand why they had to get a hysterectomy – an operation involving the removal of all or part of the uterus.”I’ve had several inmates tell me that they’ve been to see the doctor and they’ve had hysterectomies and they don’t know why they went,” she said.She told about one doctor that “everybody he sees has a hysterectomy” and that he removed the wrong ovary from one detainee, leaving her infertile.

According to the Intercept, Ms Wooten’s account was “bolstered by interviews with another current member of Irwin’s medical staff who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation and four people currently or recently detained there”.