28 people killed in lightning

At least 28 people were killed and 11 others were injured in lightning and rain related incidents. The people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Highest casualties of were reported from Kaimur district (5), followed by three each in Bhojpur, Gopalganj and Rohtash districts. Remaining 15 casualties were reported from 10 other districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of the country are likely to get rainfall over the next three to four days and there will be no significant change in the maximum and minimum temperatures.