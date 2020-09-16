‘Arbitrary detention’:- US issued a travel warning to citizens against travel to China!!!

US:- The United States has issued a travel advisory for its citizens travelling to China and Hong Kong citing fears over COVID-19 and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws”. The people often get to know about the ban as they try to exit China. There is no reliable method of finding out for how long the ban might last or if there is a way to contest it a court of law.

China was carrying out wrongful and unlawful detentions as well as banning US citizens from leaving the country. Chinese authorities were using exit bans and other local laws to compel US citizens to take part in local governmental investigations, pressure people to recall family members from abroad and to influence local authorities to resolve disputes in favour of Chinese citizens. US citizens travelling or residing in the PRC or Hong Kong, may be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime. US citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention without due process of law.

China does not recognize dual citizenship and therefore US-PRC citizens and US citizens of Chinese heritage were likely to be subjected to additional harassment by the authorities and may even prevent the US embassy from providing support.