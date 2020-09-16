Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19. This was informed by CM through his social media handle. Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh has tested Covid-19 positive.

“I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Pema Khandu tweted .

The overall infection tally in Arunachal Pradesh has rised to 6,298 .The death toll rose to 11. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 71. 95% . Arunachal Pradesh has 1,756 active COVID-19 cases at present.