China illegally occupied 5,180 sq km of Indian territory!!!

New Delhi:-Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister stated that China is in unauthorized occupation of about 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Under the so-called Boundary-Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5,180 square km of Indian land of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to China. China’s action shows its disregard towards our various bilateral agreements. The deployment of large amounts of troops by China is a violation of the 1993 and 1996 agreement.

Respect and strict adherence to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the basis for peace and harmony in the border areas and is explicitly accepted in the 1993 and 1996 agreements. “While our armed forces fully follow it, it has not happened from the Chinese side,” said the Defence Minister. The Chinese side has mobilized a large number of troops and ammunition in the LAC and interior areas. East Ladakh and Gogra, Kongka La and Pangong Lake have several friction areas on North and South Banks.

The Defence Minister said that while “these discussions were going on, provocative military action was taken from China on the night of August 29-30, which was an attempt to change the status quo in Pangong Lake’s South Bank area”. He added that these efforts did not succeed due to firm actions