Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 78.28% in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The ministry informed that the recovery rate has reached at 78.28%. India’s ‘Case Fatality Rate’ is at 1.64%.

79,292 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 38,59,399. 90,123 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has now reached 49,30, 236. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is 9,90,061.

In the last 24 hours, 1,054 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 80,776. In the last 24 hours, 10,72,845 tests were conducted. So far over five crore 83 lakh tests have been conducted across the country.