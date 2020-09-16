Dentist extracting teeth while riding a hover-board jailed for 12 years…

Tooth extraction is a very delicate procedure that requires a well-trained dentist with steady hands and a firm footing on the ground. Any shakes and sudden movements during the procedure can cause serious injuries to a patient.

A dentist who was filmed extracting an unconscious patient’s tooth while riding a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years of jail. Seth Lockhart was filmed carrying out a tooth extraction on patient Veronica Wihelm while riding a hoverboard. The video, that has gone viral, shows Lockhart raising his over his head and spinning around after performing the dangerous procedure.

As per reports, he was jailed for crimes of sedating patients without their consent, medic fraud and dangerous dentistry. Further reports claimed that Lockhard committed 46 counts of fraud, including submitting bills for procedures he had not performed. During the hearing, the patient in the video, Veronica, testified she did not consent to being filmed nor to having her tooth taken out while Lockhard was on the hoverboard.

“Lookhart almost killed many patients by performing anesthesia thousands of times without training or consent, on patients outside his scope of training and expertise, while stealing money from Medicaid and embezzling from his bosses,” sentencing Judge told.