In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee had remained firm against US dollar. At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.70 falling 7 paise over its last close, but soon pared the losses and was trading at 73.64, unchanged from its previous closing.The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% to 93.06