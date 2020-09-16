Funny!!! “purr-fect” finish; A stray cat dart across the finish line of 100m race!!! watch video..

Istanbul:- A stray cat has become an internet sensation after darting across the finish line of a 100m race. The feline trespasser ran straight across the track as athletes were about to cross the line during the 100m final at the Balkan U20 Men’s Athletics Championship in Istanbul. Runners attempted to dodge the cat, with some just narrowly avoiding what would have been an un-fur-tune (sorry) collision. The video of the stray cat in social media has been awash with cat-related jokes about the incident.

“Cat’s failure to dip on the line costs it in this Turkish 100m,” said one Twitter user.

“Well this could have been catastrophic,” another said, while one person described it as the “purr-fect” finish.

The race was won by Turkish athlete Umut Uysal. It is unclear where the cat placed.