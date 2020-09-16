Hawala racket busted in Hyderabad; 3.75 crore seized…

Hyderabad: Police has busted a ‘hawala’ racket, arrested four persons and seized Rs 3.75 crore cash from them. Police Commissioner said two cars were also seized from the accused.

The arrested were Eshwar Dileep Solanki (29), Harish Ram Bhai Patel (35), Ajith Singh (34) and Rathod Kanak Singh Natuba (42), all from Gujarat and residing in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. On further information that four persons were moving in two cars with huge cash, police intercepted two cars on Road No 12, Banjara Hills. The four occupants were carrying Rs 3.75 crore cash without any valid documents.

It is revealed that they are working for P.Vijay & Company, Mumbai and its owner Kamlesh Shah, a native of Ahmedabad, has a branch office at Hyderabad. Solanki and Patel came to Hyderabad in a Mahindra Scorpio to collect the cash from Dinesh and Giri working at the branch office in Banjara Hills. They collected the cash and all the four were proceeding in two cars to Solapur. Police suspect the amount is part of a hawala transaction.

The seized amount will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further necessary action. The persons who are in possession of money will be examined by the Income Tax department.