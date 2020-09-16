Home Minister tests positive for Covid-19

2 more minister were tested positive for Covid-19. Two ministers in Karnataka Cabinet has been tested positive for coronavirus. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah has tested positive for Covid-19

“Our domestic help at home was found infected by the coronavirus yesterday. So, I too underwent a test and found positive for the virus,” Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

Also Read: Mahila Morcha to give self-defence training to women in the state

“As I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am getting admitted to the hospital on the advice of a doctor, though I have no symptoms of the disease”, tweeted K Gopalaiah.

Other ministers who were infected include Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil.