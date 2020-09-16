‘I’m a father who wants to be a role model’; Hamburg football player attacked fan !!!!

Germany:- Hamburg’s Toni Leistner entered the stands to pick a fight with Dynamo Dresden supporters after his side’s 4-1. More than 10,000 fans were in attendance and the Dresden-born, former Dynamo player was not happy with some of them, storming up the stairs and trying to throw a Dresden supporter to the ground after the final whistle. The fight extended up to 20 seconds and later he returned to the pitch.

“After the match in my hometown, I was verbally abused from the stands. I can usually cope with it. But this was extremely and massively below the belt, against my family, my wife, and my daughter. That’s when I lost it, even more so because it was already an extremely emotional match for me. Regardless, this should have never happened to me. I am a father who wants to serve as a role model. I apologize in all forms and can only promise that — no matter what insults are thrown my way — this will never happen again.”Leistner shared in his Instagram post.

Fans had been allowed in the stadium for the cup match after local authorities approved a proposal made by Dresden which included mandatory masks and social distancing on the stands. The 10,053 in attendance marked a record crowd for the current round of cup matches in Germany. While all players need to test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed to enter the pitch, the spectators in the stands do not need a negative test result to enter the ground. They are, however, advised to not attend the match should they show any symptoms.