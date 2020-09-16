LAC face-off:- Indian Army ready for Full-fledged war!!!

New Delhi: The Indian Army is ready to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh. China’s concept has always been to win the wars without fighting, hence if they create conditions for war, they will come across better trained, better prepared, fully rested, and psychologically hardened Indian troops. Compared to physically and psychologically battle-hardened Indian troops, Chinese troops mostly are from urban areas and not used to hardships or prolonged deployment under field conditions.

India’s operational logistics is not geared up adequately and it will not be able to fight through winters effectively, the NC issued a statement saying that the report by the Chinese mouthpiece can best be attributed to ignorance. These worries have been percolating in the minds of Chinese troops and are visible in Chinese media, the spokesperson said.

Logistic capability relates to mobility, habitat and billeting, quality services for health, special rations, repair and recovery, heating systems, high-quality weapons, ammunition, quality clothing, and so on. While much of these capabilities existed earlier and troops could simply plug and play, a lot has also been boosted since May this year when China showed first signs of aggression.