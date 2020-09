An Indian Army soldier has martyred in Jammu and Kashmir. Aneesh Thomas, a native of Kadakkal in Kollam, Kerala was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

As per reports, two other Indian soldiers were injured in the firing by Pakistan. The Pakistani forces fired at Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Indian Army has given a “befitting response” to Pakistani shelling and positions across the LoC have been targeted.