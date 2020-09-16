Mystery!!! Migratory Birds drop dead in Mexico…

Mexico:- Many different species of birds have been found dead in New Mexico in recent weeks, sparking concern among researchers at New Mexico State University’s department of fish, wildlife, and conservation ecology. The birds seem to be in relatively good condition, except that they are extremely emaciated. They have no fat reserves and barely any muscle mass. Almost as if they have been flying until they just couldn’t fly anymore.

The birds have been seen acting strange before their deaths, according to the reports. Many species that typically perch in trees or bushes have been spotted hopping around on the ground. The birds have often appeared dazed, and many have been hit by cars because they’ve been too slow to get out of the way. The dead birds include various insect-eating birds such as sparrows, blackbirds, warblers, and bluebirds. We’ve also seen a tremendous decline in insects, so an event like this is terrifying to these populations and it’s devastating to see.