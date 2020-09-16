NIA court convicts two in Burdwan blast case

A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted two more accused – Musstafizzur Rehman and iKadar Kazi- in connection with the Burdwan blast case. They were sentenced to imprisonment of seven years and fine.

Rehman who was arrested on December 26, 2018, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, convicted under Section 120B, 125, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18, 18A, 18B, 19 and 20 of the UA (P) Act. Kazi who was arrested on January 28, 2019, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, convicted under Section 120B and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act.



The case pertains to a powerful bomb (IED) blast that took place at the first floor of a house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal on October 2, 2014.

The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh.

Total 33 accused were charge-sheeted in this case, of whom 31 could be arrested. 28 accused have already been convicted and sentenced for various terms by the NIA Court.