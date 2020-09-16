Rajasthan:- Boat capsizes in Chambal river, at least 14 dead!!! Read more…

KOTA: A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in the Indergarh area of Rajasthan’s Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river, at least 14 people were killed. The incident happened under the Khatoli police station limits of the Kota district. The boat was carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in the Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in the Chambal river at around 8.45 am on Wednesday morning. Around 20-25 people are safely managed to swim to the shore.

An estimate of 40–50 people, including women and children, had left for Kamleshwar Mahadev temple for Darshan in the Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in the Khatoli police station area.

The boat carrying the devotees was yet to renew its fitness.