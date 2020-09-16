Shocking!!! Phoenix Federal officer was wounded in a-drive-by-shooting outside the US court!!

PHOENIX:- A federal security officer was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside the U.S. courthouse in downtown Phoenix, and a person was later taken into custody. The officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover. Jill McCabe, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Phoenix office, said someone was later detained and there was no indication of a further threat to the public.

Court security officers work under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service but generally are employed by private security companies. Police had released a photo of a silver sedan spotted leaving the area around the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse. A street surrounding the courthouse was closed to traffic, roped off by yellow tape with police officers standing on each corner after the shooting. Armed federal officers talked outside the main entrance to the courthouse, which was still open to the public. The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies. They were sitting in their parked vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds. The deputies were struck in the head and critically wounded but were expected to recover. The gunman hasn’t been captured, and a motive has not been determined.

During demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, protesters and federal officers clashed at the federal courthouse, where people set fires and tossed fireworks and rocks, while federal authorities unleashed tear gas and made arrests.