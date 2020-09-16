State government sets up ‘Dalit Sahitya Academy’

The state government has launched a ‘Dalit Sahitya Academy’ to promote Dalit literature. The West Bengal state government has decided this. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this.

Headed by noted Dalit writer Manoranjan Byapari, the committee includes 14 members who will work towards the upliftment and promotion of Dalit literature and Dalit writers in the state.

“For the betterment of the languages of tribals, we have decided to form a Dalit Sahitya Academy. Dalits’ languages have an influence on the Bengali language,” Banerjee said. The committee will also have representatives from other backward groups and communities, including Namasudra, Poudrakhastriya, Matua, Baghdi, Bauri, Dom and Majhi. “Dalit literature is also a part of Bengali literature. There was one tribal academy, but the government wants to give them more responsibility and provide help so that Dalit literature can grow up and bloom into a proper form. That is why we have decided to form this Dalit Sahitya Academy”, said the CM.

Along with the Dalit Sahitya Academy, Mamata Banerjee also announced the formation of a Hindi Academy in the state.