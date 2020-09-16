UAE police issues new warning

The UAE police has issued a warning for all residents. The Abu Dhabi Police has warned that a fine of Dh1,000 will be imposed for jumping traffic lights. The violators will also imposed 12 12 traffic points.
The vehicle is liable to be impounded for 30 days, and a release of the impounded vehicle can cost Dh50,000. The drivers is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension.
— ???? ?????? (@ADPoliceHQ) September 15, 2020
