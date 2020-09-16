DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE police issues new warning

Sep 16, 2020, 03:30 pm IST

The UAE police has issued a warning for all residents. The Abu Dhabi Police has warned that a fine of Dh1,000 will be imposed for jumping traffic lights. The violators will also imposed 12 12 traffic points.

The vehicle is liable to be impounded for 30 days, and a release of the impounded vehicle can cost Dh50,000. The drivers is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension.

Tags
Sep 16, 2020, 03:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button