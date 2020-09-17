A 10,000 year old lake to be restored by Indian army for water..

LEH: Indian troops are on a water exploration mission to ensure future development in the face of unease in border conflict with China and strengthening the deployment. The army is exploring water at an altitude of 17,000 feet in eastern Ladakh at the mountain of Daulat Beg oldi (DBO), the national media reported.

The DBO is the country’s remote and most strategic outpost on the line of actual control, where indian and Chinese soldiers have been facing each other since early May 2020, and it is now essential to ensure the availability of water for the army. Dr. Ritesh Arya is their guide.

“As part of the discovery of a stable ground water resources source, we conducted a 28-day preliminary expedition from Karoo to Tangle. I also travelled to the DBO. “Hope is high”, Ritesh Arya said. In the past, Dr. Ambedkar had used ground water sources for the army in the high mountains of eastern Ladakh. Ritesh has been successfully identified.

Their team has also succeeded in ensuring water in Galvan, Pangong So, Lukung, Takung, Chushul, Resang La and Tang Se. Hopefully, the DBO will find water. It is also planned to rebuild a lake that existed in the DBO 10,000 years ago. It is expected to help the army and attract tourists.