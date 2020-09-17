Air India announces new mandatory requirements for travelling to UAE

The national air carrier in India, Air India has announced new mandatory requirements for all travellers to UAE.

The Air India has asked all passengers travelling from India to the UAE not to submit hand-written RT-PCR test results to airport authorities as these will not be accepted by civil aviation and health authorities in UAE or India

The airline has released a list of mandatory negative Covid-19 RT-PCR medical test requirements on its blog

1) The negative Covid-19 RT-PCR Medical Test result should only be taken from ICMR/PURE HEALTH/MICRO HEALTH accredited laboratories.

2) The test results should be issued, duly signed and stamped in the original letterhead of the testing lab.

3) The test result should not be handwritten or have corrections.

#FlyWithIX : Things to be noted by passengers travelling to the UAE regarding COVID-19 RT-PCR Test.@IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/sGNwWywtfl — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 16, 2020

4) Photocopies of the results will not be accepted.

5) The mandatory 96-hour time frame begins from the time the swab was collected for the test.

6) True NAT/CB-NAAT methodology is not being accepted currently. Only Nasopharyngeal and Oropharyngeal swab test analysed by Real-Time RT-PCR (Open System) is accepted.