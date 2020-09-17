Bihar:-Villagers opt for self-help, made bridge over river!!! Read more…

Bihar:-For around 7,000 families living in 15 villages of the Adhaura area, crossing one river to civilization had been a pain since Independence. The government had done nothing for the region, and the area, populated by poor tribals without basic facilities.

Last year, they came together to fulfill their dream. And they celebrated the inauguration of the 250-feet long and 10-feet wide bridge near Chainpura over the Karmanasa river, built with their own toil and bamboo. The rope and bamboo bridge was not easy to construct. But today, it stands tied to trees at both ends with a bamboo staircase and a ramp made on either side. At the inauguration, villagers distributed sweets and organized a grand feast. Several critical patients and pregnant women have died in the absence of proper treatment. Two youth were swept away by strong currents in 2005 when they were trying to cross the river. However, the administration didn’t come to our rescue. Now the situation is changed cycles and motorcycles can easily cross the river and they are happy that we have solved the problem without any help from the government.