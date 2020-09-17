Bollywood actor summoned by police

The police has summoned a Bollywood actor. The Madhya Pradesh police had summoned the Bollywood actor Raza Murad. He was alled to Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal to record his statement in connection with a fake welfare society in which his name figured as a member.

As per police, Murad is a member of a society named E-block Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society. The society was formed by Pyare Mian, a small newspaper owner and editor and resident of Shyamla hills. Mian was arrested on July 17 from a hotel in Srinagar for allegedly raping six minor girls in Bhopal and Indore and committing fraud. He is presently in jail.

Read Also: Indian Army to deploy ‘Bofors Howitzers’ in Ladakh

Pyare Mian had formed a fake society named E-Block Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society and committed fraud by collecting money from different people in the name of welfare.

Murad had denied the allegation and said that he had no association with the society and his signature on the papers was forged. Murad also lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday against Mian for using his forged signature.

“I own a flat in Ansal plaza in Shyamla Hills area and am also a member of Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society but I didn’t know that there was a separate society of E-block. I don’t know Mian. Mian might have my photos with him because being an actor I meet with so many people without knowing them personally”, said Murad.