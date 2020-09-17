DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSmembers and peopleLife StylePoliticsFood

Celebrating PM’s Birthday ; BJP workers distribute food on Modi’s birthday.

Sep 17, 2020, 12:43 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: On the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, BJP state office workers distributed food to 70 people. The food distribution is in solidarity with the national celebration of the Prime Minister’s birthday as Seva Week.

K Surendran, State President of the Party officiated the formal flag of the event. State Secretaries C Sivankutty and Advocate S Suresh, District President Adv VV Rajesh, State Office Secretary G Girishan and state office bearers were present on the occasion.

