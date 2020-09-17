Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 51 lakh in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the new data released by the ministry, the overall infection tally in India has crossed 51 lakhs.

97,894 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours . The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases while total recoveries stand at 40,25,080. The country also recorded 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll has climbed to 83,198.

6,05,65,728 Covid-19 tests were conducted in India till September 15. Of these, 11,36,613 samples were tested on Wednesday.