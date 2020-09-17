DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Dubai issues new instructions

Sep 17, 2020, 09:11 am IST

The Dubai has announced new instructions. The Dubai Municipality has issued new instructions to caravan owners.

The Dubai Municipality has asked caravan owners to wait for the announcement of a new camping site and that requests could be made on its website. The civil body has asked all caravan owners to evacuate the Al Sufouh Beach, otherwise known as Black Palace Beach.  The beach is located between Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

Tags
Sep 17, 2020, 09:11 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button