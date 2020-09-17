Dubai issues new instructions

The Dubai has announced new instructions. The Dubai Municipality has issued new instructions to caravan owners.
The Dubai Municipality has asked caravan owners to wait for the announcement of a new camping site and that requests could be made on its website. The civil body has asked all caravan owners to evacuate the Al Sufouh Beach, otherwise known as Black Palace Beach. The beach is located between Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.
DubaiMunicipality asks caravan owners to kindly evacuate the Sufouh Beach site and wait for the announcement of the new site of camping and receive requests via our website — thanking your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/ZnKYkPXOGN
— ????? ??? | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 16, 2020
