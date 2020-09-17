Ex- beauty queen arrested for stabbing supermarket worker…

A former beauty queen in Russia has been accused of carrying out a “random knife attack” on a supermarket worker. Natalya Dolganovskaya, 32, was heard shouting “I hate women” as the victim was repeatedly stabbed in the fruit and vegetable aisle.

The suspect had been crowned Miss Ulyanovsk in 2005, and is a well known local model. CCTV video footage shows the 36-year-old saleswoman being approached from behind, then suddenly and repeatedly stabbed and falling to the ground in the attack.

A worker grabs the knife from the female attacker as the group fall on the floor. The woman is attacked on the aisle floor. The victim can be seen struggling to crawl away, as blood stains the aisle floor. A shopper helps stem the blood streaming from her knife wounds until paramedics arrived. The suspect can then be seen calmly walking away past the victim and her rescuers. The victim was taken into intensive care with seven serious wounds to her head, face, neck, hands and spine.

Another supermarket worker grapples with the suspect. Her injuries are not life-threatening. The former beauty queen was captured by police and members of Russia’s Investigative Committee after fleeing the scene. A witness to the stabbing said the attacker “suddenly went berserk in the supermarket”. After winning her beauty crown aged 18, Dolganovskaya wed local tycoon and politician Vadim Dolganovsky, but the marriage ended six years later. Dolganovskaya continued to work in a store owned by her ex-husband after the split. He remarried after the breakup, while she had problems getting her life back on track, said friends.

Detectives are seeking “to establish all the circumstances of the incident”. Forensic examinations have been carried out and an assessment will be made on the suspect’s mental state.