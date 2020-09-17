Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. As per the trade experts, the strengthening of US dollar and weak opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened on a weak note at 73.70 and then fell further to 73.76, registering a loss of 24 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled 12 paise higher at 73.52 per dollar. The UAE dirham is at 20.04 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.32% to 93.51.