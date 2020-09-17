Happy Birthday Modiji, the pioneer of Atma Nirbhar Bharath…

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an entire week of celebrations. As part of this ‘weekly’ celebration, the party will organise tree plantation and blood donation camps in 70 places at every district across the country.

For the past one week, BJP workers have engaged themselves in different events including ration distribution amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country. Other plans made includes distribution of sewing machines, e-rickshaws and food items to Hindu refugees from Pakistan at Majlis Park Camp, Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi.

Our Prime Minister, who has always devoted his life to others and has been working for the progress of the nation, has become the most struggling and powerful head of state in front of the nations of the world. Narendra Modi, who had suffered many hardships in his childhood and cared for his mother and father, had many life experiences. So that in public works, we were able to perform a savory, selfless and honest work. He never lived in his service life without any kind of stigma or accusation, and became a salute to all.

India has been a bright and courageous leader in the progress and development that India has achieved today and upheld the dignity and pride of India. We are determined not to tolerate the various challenges and threats that India faces during the birth anniversary of the Great. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Tamil Nadu`s Coimbatore offered a 70-kilogram laddu to Lord Shiva at Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple, and distributed it amongst the people.