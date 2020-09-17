Kedarnath flood:- Police launches search for victims!!!

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police launched a drive to search for the skeletons of people who went missing in Rudraprayag in the massive flash floods in June 2013. A total of ten search teams each comprising six members, set out Wednesday from Sonprayag on different routes. Seven of these teams have been given four days’ time to complete the search. The other three, which have been assigned comparatively tougher routes, have been given six days.

There is a discrepancy in the number of missing people and bodies recovered. The DNA test of skeletons will be done. This drive is being conducted jointly by state police and State Disaster Response Force. The state government had conducted several search operations in this regard in the past six years also, in which more than 600 skeletons have been found. The unexpected floods of 2013 leftover 5,000 people dead.