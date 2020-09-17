Newly elected Rajya Sabha MP of BJP dies of Covid-19

A BJP member of Rajya Sabha has died of Covid-19. Ashok Gasti, a veteran leader of BJP in Karnataka has died while he is going treatment for coronavirus infection. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital on September 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Gasti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in the elections held earlier in June. He had taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22 this year. He had also served as the chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes commission.

Read Also: Air India announces new mandatory requirements for travelling to UAE

Gasti was an Indian politician and a lawyer from Raichur, Karnataka. He was the general secretary of the BJP’s OBC Cell. He was the chairperson of the State Backward Class Development Corporation. He also served as party in charge for the Bellary district, Koppal district and Raichur district.