Neymar banned for two games following PSG-Marseille fight…

Soccer player Neymar has been given a ban for playing two-matches for fighting at Olympique de Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez in fiery 1-0 defeat in Ligue 1. The league’s said that defender Alvaro was being investigated after Neymar accused the Spaniard of using racist language towards him during the match, in which a total of five players were sent off following a mass fight in stoppage time.

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was given a six-match ban, the heaviest sanction of all, for his role in the confrontation at the end of the match between the two rivals, while Marseille defender Jordan Amavi was banned for three matches.

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, was automatically suspended from Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Metz for the red card, as was team mate Leandro Paredes for also seeing red against Marseille, and both players are also suspended from Sunday’s away game at Nice. Neymar and Paredes, who also both received a suspended of an additional one-match ban, will make their returns against Stade de Reims on September 27. Marseille striker Dario Benedetto was handed a one-game suspension while PSG’s Angel di Maria, who was booked during the game but was not punished for the fight, has been called to attend a meeting of the league’s disciplinary committee next Wednesday.