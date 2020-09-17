NHRC orders Assam govt to pay RS 1 lakh to a beaten up man…Read more…

Guwahati: NHRC has ordered the Assam government to pay ? 1 lakh to a person, who was beaten up by a mob for selling cooked beef at his tea stall in the Biswanath district.

Shaukat Ali (48) was thrashed by a mob and forced to eat cooked pork in front of a few policemen for selling beef at his tea stall at the Madhupur weekly market in Biswanath Chariali on April 7 last year. A contractor of the market was also got beaten up for allowing Ali to run the shop. Consumption of beef is legal in Assam and the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950 permits the slaughter of cattle above 14 years of age with proper certificate only by a veterinary officer of the area.

“The Commission has not received reply or any response to show cause notice from the concerned authority which led Commission to observe that the concerned authority has nothing to urge upon the Commission with regard to the show cause notice”. “Therefore, the Commission confirms its recommendation and directs to the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to release amounting to ? 1,00,000 to the victim Shaukat Ali and submit a report along with proof of payment to the Commission within six weeks,” a letter to the chief secretary from NHRC said.