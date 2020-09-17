“Old Fresh Meat”:- China’s hottest Grandpa!!! See pictures here…

As one of China’s top fashion designers, Hu Sheguang never has an idea of a grandfather in his mind when planning his catwalk for China Fashion Week 2015. When he saw the photo of the music composition’s fathers’ photo on his phone he changed his mind. Wang Deshun was quickly introduced to the designer and gladly took up a catwalk invitation. The rest is history. He’s tall, muscular, and, despite being 80 years old, is an in-demand fashion model. He became an overnight Internet sensation in China, with some dubbing him “China’s Hottest Grandpa” and “Old Fresh Meat.”

“Old Fresh Meat” is a play on words for the popular Chinese phrase “Little Fresh Meat,” used to describe attractive, young TV stars. Wang Deshun was born in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang in 1936 and started working in pantomime. He eventually moved into martial arts films, and has appeared in a number of Hollywood movies, including the “Forbidden Kingdom.”

