Police arrests man with Opium

The police has arrested a man with Opium. A man identified as Omprakash Bhagaram Patel from Jodhpur was arrested in Virar with 250g opium. Patel allegedly brought the opium to Virar to sell it.

“We received a tip-off that Patel was to arrive near RJ Naka area in Virar (East) in a car late on Monday to sell the contraband. We laid a trap and arrested Patel. We have seized the contraband and booked Patel under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the Vasai court and has been remanded in police custody till September 20″, said Assistant inspector Santosh Gujjar .