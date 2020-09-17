Premature baby beats COVID-19 in Bengaluru…

BENGALURU: A 980-gram premature baby girl who tested positive for COVID-19 soon after birth and suffered a range of issues associated with premature birth, has successfully recovered from Covid-19 and other health problems. She was discharged. This is possibly one of the lowest birth weight doctors have reported. She was delivered at a private nursing home and owing to extremely low birth weight, she was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital on August 13.

She was in the paediatric isolation ward and her result came positive five days later, after which she was shifted to the Trauma Care Centre in Victoria Hospital. The case was challenging as she suffered a range of issues. Fortunately, she was asymptomatic. “She was treated for Covid-19 and neonatal sepsis. While she was in the TCC, she was given express breast milk.

Her mother was called to the hospital for breastfeeding and emotional support. Dr Ravichandra, assistant professor, said the baby also suffered from hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hypocalcaemia (low calcium levels). “She initially suffered mild respiratory distress and was put on oxygen. Later, she was given standard treatment for low birth weight babies. At the time of discharge, she weighed 1.2 kg and the parents have been advised on how to breastfeed, appropriate position, frequency, night-time feeds, etc. She will have to be brought for repeated follow-ups to check on overall growth, brain development, eye and ear tests and other factors.