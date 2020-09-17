“Priceless”:- A senior citizen recovered from COVID-19 offers the doctors a gift… Know what it is!!!

Expressing compassion, empathy, and gratitude towards doctors is the least we can do for them for their efforts. An elderly man offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff and doctors that helped him recover from COVID-19. Even though the man’s treatment was done free of cost, he wanted to express his gratitude towards the medical team. The picture has gone viral, melting the hearts of netizens who were full of praise and admiration for the ‘priceless’ gesture.

Doctor Urvi Shukla shared the incident on Twitter with a picture of the rice gifted by the man and wrote that the elderly man sent rice grown by him in his own field to the team as a way to thank them.

Senior citizen recovered from Covid 19 after ICU stay of 15 days (out of that 12 days on ventilator). He was a free patient and he wanted to say thanks to treating team. Rice grown by him in his own field. pic.twitter.com/kbPkoyjoYC — Dr Urvi Shukla MD (@docurvishukla) September 14, 2020

