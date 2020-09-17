DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSLife StyleFoodHealth

“Priceless”:- A senior citizen recovered from COVID-19 offers the doctors a gift… Know what it is!!!

Sep 17, 2020, 08:35 pm IST

Expressing compassion, empathy, and gratitude towards doctors is the least we can do for them for their efforts. An elderly man offered rice grown at his field to the team of the medical staff and doctors that helped him recover from COVID-19. Even though the man’s treatment was done free of cost, he wanted to express his gratitude towards the medical team. The picture has gone viral, melting the hearts of netizens who were full of praise and admiration for the ‘priceless’ gesture.

Doctor Urvi Shukla shared the incident on Twitter with a picture of the rice gifted by the man and wrote that the elderly man sent rice grown by him in his own field to the team as a way to thank them.

Read also:-  “National Unemployment Day”; Congress mocks PM Narendra Modi’s birthday !!!

 

Tags
Sep 17, 2020, 08:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button