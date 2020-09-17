“National Unemployment Day”; Congress mocks PM Narendra Modi’s birthday !!!

New Delhi ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today. While the ruling party BJP launched a ‘Seva Saptah’ in view of PM’s birthday, #NationalUnemploymentDay has been trending on Twitter since morning. The hashtags #RashtriyaBerojgarDiwas and #NationalUnemploymentDay are being used as a protest against the hike of unemployment.

“Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay. Employment is dignity. For how long will the govt deny it?” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Youth Congress activists carried out a nationwide campaign by taking out protest marches with huge banners demanding jobs and commemorating Modi’s birthday as ‘National Unemployment Day’. Congress had launched the ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign on last month to highlight growing unemployment under the Modi government. Rahul had recalled that in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had promised to create two crore new jobs every year. The former Congress President claimed that India had lost 14 crore jobs due to the “faulty” policies pursued by the Modi government.