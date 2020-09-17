Pulwama-style terror attack averted in J&k!!! Read more…

New Delhi: The Indian army averted a major Pulwama-style attack with the discovery of 52 kilograms of explosives at a spot very close to the highway. Around 52 kilograms of explosives were found in that water tank. There were 416 packets of explosives with 125 gm in each. The explosive is called “Super 90”. Last year, over 40 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber rammed a car full of explosives into a security convoy. Some 35 kg of RDX plastic explosives were used in the attack, in addition to gelatin sticks.

The National Investigation Agency recently said in a charge-sheet that Pakistan-based terror mastermind Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar were the key conspirators behind the Pulwama attack. The 13,500-page charge-sheet also said the Jaish terrorists had planned to carry out another attack and even had Fidayeen or suicide bombers ready but were thwarted by India’s airstrikes in Balakot.