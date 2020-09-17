“Rape convicts” will lose the ‘Genital-Organ’; African State issues New Law !!!

Nigeria ; The governor of Nigeria has signed a law saying men convicted of rape will face surgical castration, and anyone raping a child under age 14 will face the death penalty.Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai said the “drastic penalties are necessary to help further protect children from a serious crime.”

Reported cases of rape in Nigeria have risen uncontrollably during the months of coronavirus restrictions. Women’s groups have called for strict action against rapists, including the death penalty.Kaduna state’s new law is the strictest against rape in Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country.The state’s newly revised penal code also says a person convicted of raping someone over age 14 will face life imprisonment.The previous law carried a maximum penalty of 21 years imprisonment for the rape of an adult and life imprisonment for the rape of a child.