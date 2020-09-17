Saree-clad woman catches cobra with bare hands: Watch the viral video here

A daring video of a woman rescuing a snake with her bare hands had gone viral on social media. The video shared on micro-blogging website, Twitter by a user named Dr Ajayita shows a saree-clad women catching an angry snake from a home has left people.

“Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” she tweeted. She later clarified in another tweet, “A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti”.

The 1 minute 45 seconds long video shows Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer. In the clip, Chitti, dressed in a sari, can be seen luring the snake out of its hide-out with a stick, then catching it with her bare hands.

The clip has managed to rack up over 457 thousand views, over 9.3 thousand likes and plenty of other comments.