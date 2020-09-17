DH Latest NewsKarnatakaLatest NewsVideo

Saree-clad woman catches cobra with bare hands: Watch the viral video here

Sep 17, 2020, 03:33 pm IST

A daring video of a woman rescuing a snake with her bare hands had gone viral on social media. The video shared on micro-blogging website, Twitter by a user named Dr Ajayita shows a saree-clad women catching an angry snake from a home has left people.

“Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” she tweeted. She later clarified in another tweet, “A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti”.

Also Read: IMD issues ‘Yellow Alert’ in 5 districts 

The 1 minute 45 seconds long video shows Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer. In the clip, Chitti, dressed in a sari, can be seen luring the snake out of its hide-out with a stick, then catching it with her bare hands.

The clip has managed to rack up over 457 thousand views, over 9.3 thousand likes and plenty of other comments.

Sep 17, 2020, 03:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button