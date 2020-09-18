1st COVID-19 prescription drug for sale in Russia…

Moscow: Russia has approved R-Pharm’s Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections and the antiviral drug could be distributed to pharmacies in the country as soon as next week.

Coronavir’s approval as a prescription drug follows the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. Both are based on favipiravir, which was developed in Japan and is widely used there as the basis for viral treatments.

R-Pharm’s announcement is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus. It is already exporting its COVID-19 tests and has got several international deals for supplies of its ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine. R-Pharm said it received approval for Coronavir after Phase III clinical trials involving 168 patients with COVID-19. The drug was first approved for in-hospital use to treat COVID-19 in July.