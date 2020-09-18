2 including minor boy killed, several others injured in a violent clash

2 people including a minor boy aged 14 were killed and 3 others including a minor girl were injured in a violent clash. The violent clash between two groups occurred Keshpur in West Midnapore district in south Bengal on Thursday night 11 pm. The dead have been identified as Sheikh Mazhar and Sheikh Nasim. Both died on the spot.

As per police, crude bombs were hurled and a few houses were also ransacked. The villagers claim that and a few shots were also fired.

The locals claimed that it was a clash between workers of ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Police did not confirmed it.

While local BJP leaders denied any involvement and said that it was an internal clash between two factions of the ruling TMC, the TMC said it was a family feud which turned violent with alleged incitement by the BJP.

The are had remained the hotbed for political violence for several years. Earlier the area has witnessed violent clashes between the CPI(M) and the TMC claiming dozens of lives in the past.