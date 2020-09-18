Abu Dhabi announced new guidelines, quarantine rules for visitors entering the Emirate

The Abu Dhabi government has announced new guidelines and quarantine rules for all visitors and residents entering the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee has announced the new instructions. The instruction is mandatory for

all international arrivals in Abu Dhabi by air or land travelling directly to other emirates.

According to the guidelines, it is mandatory to have a Covid-19 PCR test within 96 hours prior to arriving in Abu Dhabi. On arrival, all passengers have to take a DTI test. No PCR test will be conducted. However individuals are required to wait at the entry point until the test result is received.

In line with precautionary and preventative measures for the health and safety of all community, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic sets out procedures for international arrivals in #AbuDhabi by air or land travelling to other emirates pic.twitter.com/s751fI20kR — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) September 17, 2020

Also Read: Major road closure announced in Dubai by RTA

The new quarantine guidelines for international arrivals to AbuDhabi are the following:

-Conduct a CPR test

-Register under the quarantine system and receive an electronic wristband at Abu Dhabi’ border or entry point.

-Electronic wristband must be worn for 14 days in self-quarantine.

In line with applied precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee outlines quarantine guidelines for international arrivals to #AbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/0VEM8Xj62f — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) September 17, 2020

-Conduct a CPR test on day 12. Once negative results is received, the wristband will be removed day 14.

For passengers traveling through other UAE ports or entry points before coming to Abu Dhabi, in less than 14 days:

-Will also have to conduct a CPR test and register under the quarantine system.

-They will receive an electronic wristband at Abu Dhabi’ border or entry point.

-For the 14-day quarantine period, they might deduct the days spent in other emirates.

-Conduct a CPR test on day 12 and once negative results is received, the wristband will be removed day 14.

Travellers who have spent more than 14 days in other emirates may enter Abu Dhabi via approved border procedure after undergoing required tests. No need to quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Violating these procedures will result in penalties and fines as outlined by the Attorney General.