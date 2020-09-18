Blasphemy:- 13-year-old boy sentenced to 10 years of prison in Nigeria!!!!

Nigeria:- Islamic court of Nigeria sentenced a 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for using foul language while talking about Allah during an argument with his friend. The 13-year-old boy was sentenced to prison by negating all core underlying principles of child rights and child justice that Nigeria and by implication. Farouq’s punishment is in violation of the African Charter of the Rights and Welfare of a Child and the Nigerian constitution.

Neither Alapinni nor any other lawyer working on the case has been permitted by state authorities to meet with Farouq during the proceedings. Alapinni the lawyer of the boy said in an interview that:- “Blasphemy is not recognized by Nigerian law. It is inconsistent with the constitution of Nigeria”.