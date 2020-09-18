“Breaking News”; Indian Navy drives back “Chinese research ship” that entered Indian Ocean ; See Video Footage !!!

Yuan Wang, the Chinese research ship entered Indian ocean from Malacca straits two months back. The ship was closely monitored by Indian Navy warships expanded in the region.This vessel returned to China a few days ago after being on the radar of the Indian Navy. It has been noted that Chinese research vessels have been cruising Indian waters regularly as part of efforts to acquire sensitive information about Indian maritime territory.

In 2019, a similar marine vessel was asked to move out of an area near Andaman and Nicobar Islands after it was found indulging in suspicious activities in Indian waters.This development has revealed amid the Indian-China military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Soldiers of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been engaged in an intense standoff since China altered the current state of status along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in April.

Video Credits ; News7India

Multiple rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue have been exchanged between the two countries to achieve disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The two later issued a five-point action plan to achieve de-escalation and disengagement in eastern Ladakh.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed both houses of Parliament over the issue and said constant efforts are being made to diffuse the situation.