Civilian defence employee arrested for leaking information to Pakistan

The security forces had arrested a civilian defence employee for leaking information to Pakistan. Indian Military Intelligence (MI) and the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a employee for leaking classified information to a Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) unit.

The arrested has been identified as Mahesh Kumar. He is working as civilian cleaning staff in Military Engineering Services (MES) in Jaipur. As per reports he had shared the information to a young woman associated with the Pakistani MI in return for money. it is believed that he had been honey-trapped on Facebook.

Kumar was reportedly in touch with operatives of the Pakistani MI unit for the last two and a half years and has received money from them on multiple occasions.

Kumar addressed the Pakistani operative as “Madamji”. An operation code-named “Op Madamji” was launched by the MI unit to identify the suspect and ascertain the veracity of the input.

He has been booked under violation of Official Secret Act and an FIR has been lodged . He is expected to be produced before a court in Rewar after undergoing a Covid-19 test.