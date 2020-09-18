Commodity Market: Gold prices rise again

In the commodity market the price of gold has surged again.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has rised by Rs.15 for a gram and 120 for 8 grams. Thus 8 grams of gold has reached at Rs. 38,080 and for 1 gram at Rs. 4760.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose 0.2% to Rs. 51,571 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.4% to Rs. 68,405 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,951.13 per ounce.Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to $26.97 per ounce while platinum dipped 0.4% to $936.